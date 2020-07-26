Cwm LLC Purchases 2,963 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.