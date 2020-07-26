Cwm LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $6,255,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.