Cwm LLC Acquires 3,766 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $45.47 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock valued at $238,733. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

