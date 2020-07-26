Cwm LLC Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exponent by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 264,702 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 129,198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Exponent by 63.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

