Cwm LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 2.57% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter.

CIZ opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

