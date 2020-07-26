Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.08 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Sells 145,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 145,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co
KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
Amphenol Co. Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Amphenol Co. Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report