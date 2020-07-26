Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.08 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.