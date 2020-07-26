SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $337.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

