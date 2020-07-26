Cwm LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $51.73 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.9612 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

