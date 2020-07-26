Cwm LLC Sells 566 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

