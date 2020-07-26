439 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,007,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.99 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

