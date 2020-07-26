Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

