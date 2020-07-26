Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $71,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

