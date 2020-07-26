Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 441 Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 658,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of PNFP opened at $41.86 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.