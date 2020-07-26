Cwm LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

