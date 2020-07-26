Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

