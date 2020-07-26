FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.62.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $341.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $347.45.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

