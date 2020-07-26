Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

