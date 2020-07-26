Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

