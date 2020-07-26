Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $80,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

PSX opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

