FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $335,631,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $442.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $463.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.74.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

