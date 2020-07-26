Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,836 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 250,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $36.23 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

