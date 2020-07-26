Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 91.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.64. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.25.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

