FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $2,490,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

