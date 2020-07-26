Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

