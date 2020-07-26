Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,748,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

