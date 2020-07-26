FDx Advisors Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $675.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $699.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.61. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

