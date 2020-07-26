Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $77,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 88.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

