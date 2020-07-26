FDx Advisors Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,021,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

