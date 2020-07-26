FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $193.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

