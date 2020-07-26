FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $89.52 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

