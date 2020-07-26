DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in DexCom by 345.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 663.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

DXCM stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $23,612,752 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

