Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 999.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

