Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

GRMN opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

