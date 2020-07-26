Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ciena by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $279,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,100 shares of company stock worth $6,823,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

