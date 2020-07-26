Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

