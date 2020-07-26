Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,900 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

