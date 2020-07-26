Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. China International Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,900 Shares of CDW
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,900 Shares of CDW
Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report