Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

