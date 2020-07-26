New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,708 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,160,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

JNPR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.