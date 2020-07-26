818,591 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 818,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

