Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

