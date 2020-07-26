Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Apple by 10.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.