BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

