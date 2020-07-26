BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,135 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.22. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

