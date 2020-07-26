959 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,936,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $304.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average of $229.38. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Cfra upped their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

