Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

