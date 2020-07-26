Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.