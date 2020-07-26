Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $490,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $490,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,763 shares of company stock worth $174,931,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $246.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.35, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Cfra began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.43.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

