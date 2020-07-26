Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

