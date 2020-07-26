Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.